It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the Springtown Square.
Garlands are wrapped around the Tabernacle gate as well as on light posts, and wreaths are hung up in multiple places. Christmas lights are in the Tabernacle, and pairs of light-up life-size candy canes are in the lawn out front.
Of course, the centerpiece to all these decorations is the square’s Christmas tree, which will soon shine bright at the upcoming Christmas parade.
A Christmas tree doesn’t assemble itself. Instead, Springtown public works employees were called to do this festive work. Last week, a handful of these workers got together to work on the tree, which consists of 20 pieces of metal tubing that make the cone-shaped Christmas tree skeleton.
Rick Smith, who has been working with the city for about 11 years, has helped assemble many of the Springtown Christmas trees over the years. He said the job is fun because it’s different from his normal work.
“It is because it's different, way different than doing what we normally do (such as) fixing roads and water leaks and cleaning in the park and mowing in the park,” said Smith, who works in the streets department.
Smith and some of his other colleagues climbed up the tree skeleton – which rivals the buildings around the square in height – to secure the top parts of the structure. The workers at the top of the tree did not seem to be afraid of heights.
“I’m not, for sure,” Smith said.
