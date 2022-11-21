Springtown to ring in Christmastime with parade, tree lighting on Sunday

To wrap up the Thanksgiving weekend, Springtown area residents are invited to attend the city’s Christmas parade and tree lighting on Sunday.
The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 on the Springtown Square.
Santa Claus is expected to be at the event, and snow will be provided.
The parade will travel north on Avenue D from Springtown Elementary School, west on Fifth Street, south on Main Street, east on First Street passing the square and back to the elementary school.
The city also will have an ugly sweater contest. Participants, wearing their so-called ugly sweaters, can register at the Tabernacle from 5:30-6 p.m. Nov. 27 before the parade. The contenders’ photos will be posted on the city’s Facebook page for the public to vote for their favorites, and the winners will be announced at Old-Fashioned Christmas on Dec. 10.
