Strickland to start Jan. 1 as SISD superintendent

Applause rang through the Springtown ISD boardroom last week when the school board unanimously approved the hiring of Shane Strickland as the new superintendent.
The applause also happened last month when Strickland was named the lone finalist for the position. Strickland is currently the district’s deputy superintendent. This is his 20th year at SISD, and he has spent a total of 26 years in education. His superintendent contract will start on Jan. 1.
After the Nov. 15 meeting, Strickland said he felt wonderful and excited. Receiving applause from the board as well as the audience of staff members showed Strickland that they have faith in him.
“It's extremely humbling to know that they have that confidence in me and are looking forward or excited about the leadership, and they know that I'm not going to come in and disrupt everything that's been accomplished up to this point,” Strickland said. “I think there's a lot of security in that and comfort with that switch.”
The first person to congratulate Strickland after the board voted was none other than his soon-to-be predecessor Mike Kelley. The outgoing superintendent, who is in his 25th year at SISD, announced in late September that he would retire by the end of the calendar year.
After the meeting, Kelley said he was thrilled by the board’s decision to hire Strickland. Kelley has worked closely with Strickland over the years and knows that Strickland is well prepared for the superintendent role.
“I've been here 25 years, and I would be very sad if over that time I hadn't identified somebody from within that I felt confident in, and I'm glad that the board agreed,” Kelley said. “He has a terrific support cast, and I think the board's confidence in him is reinforced by that fact.”
Moving forward, Kelley hopes to be available to aid Strickland, just as Kelley’s predecessor – Andrea Hungerford – was a resource for him.
“She was always, still is, just a phone call away,” Kelley said. “There are lots of things that unless you've sat in that chair, you can't possibly understand.”
Strickland’s initial goals as superintendent are to review and possibly restructure the leadership team. He hopes to find a replacement for the deputy superintendent position that he’s vacating.
One of the challenges Strickland will face as superintendent is meeting the need for more space among the district’s facilities. The school board called for a bond election twice last year to add space to the intermediate school, middle school and high school and to build a new elementary school, but voters struck down those proposals. This year, the district has hosted a series of meetings to educate the community on facility needs and gather input.
“I think just continuing seeking the stakeholders opinions and trying to come to a conclusion of what the community wants as a whole that we can get enough people to come out and vote for is extremely important,” he said. “I think the community sees that we’re growing and the fact that our buildings are very packed. The need is there. It's just a matter of getting people to come out and vote for it.”
Kelley offered two pieces of key advice to his successor – to lean on the expertise of those on his team and to always be honest about mistakes.
“I guess probably I don't need to give him this advice because this is how he lives, but I think it would be always be honest, even when you've made a mistake, and that will happen because too many things come to that chair. You're not always going to get it right,” he said. “When we make a mistake, we need to own up to it, and try to make sure it doesn't happen again.”
