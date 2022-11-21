Strickland to start Jan. 1 as SISD superintendent

At the Springtown ISD school board meeting on Nov. 15, the board of trustees approved hiring current Deputy Superintendent Shane Strickland to fulfill the superintendent role starting on Jan. 1.

 Madelyn Edwards

Applause rang through the Springtown ISD boardroom last week when the school board unanimously approved the hiring of Shane Strickland as the new superintendent.

The applause also happened last month when Strickland was named the lone finalist for the position. Strickland is currently the district’s deputy superintendent. This is his 20th year at SISD, and he has spent a total of 26 years in education. His superintendent contract will start on Jan. 1.

[email protected]