Fifth grader Braden Gentry made his return to the Rain Gutter Regatta in style.
In the Springtown Cub Scouts’ annual event, young kids – with the help of their parents – crafted handheld boats out of recycled materials. At the Cub Scouts meeting last week, the kids raced the boats down rain gutters filled with water, propelling the boats forward by blowing air through straws.
The body of Braden’s boat was a water bottle painted bright yellow and aqua blue. He inserted a rod with a rectangular, red paper sail – the kind reminiscent of sails that were on the Mayflower and other similar sailing ships – in the middle of the boat.
The results of the competition revealed that Braden’s boat was not known for its speed but for its color. He took home the award for the most colorful boat.
Braden and his mother, Christine Gentry, worked on the boat together – and tore it down together during the rebuilding process.
“There was more to it, but it just wasn’t working so we had to tear it down to the bare minimum,” Christine Gentry said.
The design of the boat – including the colors – was all Braden’s idea, Christine Gentry said. The Cub Scout said he even put dirt in the boat so that it would float better and stay leveled in the water.
“It was hard,” Braden said about assembling his boat.
Braden, whose rank is Arrow of Light, has been out of Cub Scouts for the past two years and stopped being a scout because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He rejoined the pack after telling his mom that he wanted to go back.
“He gets to make friends and go camping and do really fun things,” Christine Gentry said about Braden being in Cub Scouts. “I think he really enjoys it.”
MOST ARTISTIC BOAT
Bear-ranked Cub Scout Abi Carter had tears in her eyes after her race, and her cheeks were red. She said her boat wasn’t sitting right during the race. Despite this, the third grader kept her composure.
However, Abi was grinning later as she picked up her award for having the most artistic boat.
Abi’s boat was primarily made out of a white pool noodle with colorful pipe cleaners attached.
“I didn’t really have an idea. I did, but it wouldn’t work,” Abi said when asked about the process of creating her boat. “It worked.”
Abi’s mom Amanda Carter said she helped a little with the boat but left most of the work up to her scout.
“I usually try to let her do her own boat, so we argue about maybe making the better decisions,” Amanda Carter said, while letting out a high-pitched laugh. “I usually try to let her do most of the magic.”
Abi was asked if it was fun to make the boat with her mother, and her response was tepid.
“We’re not good boat builders,” Amanda Carter said.
Abi retorted playfully. “We’re not good car builders either,” she said, referring to the Pinewood Derby, another Cub Scouts tradition.
This is Abi’s fourth year in Cub Scouts. She joined following the lead of her older brother, who is now in the Boy Scouts of America troop.
“She loves it,” Amanda Carter said.
FIRST TIMERS
Siblings Steven Cox and Maddison Cox just accomplished their first Rain Gutter Regatta.
Maddison – a Lion-ranked scout – just started Cub Scouts this year, and though Steven – a Wolf – had already joined, he missed last year’s regatta, their mother Kandra Cox said.
Both of the Cox kids had similarly constructed boats made of blue pool noodle cradled by a water bottle cut in half to stay upright. Steven’s boat had blue paper sails while Maddison’s boat sported a purple paper sail and another sail with the Cub Scouts logo on it.
Even on their first time, both Steven and Maddison were awarded for their boats’ speed. Steven won second place in his den, while Maddison won third place in hers.
Kandra Cox said her kids love being in Cub Scouts.
“They like everything about Scouts, but they love camping. They go on campouts every year,” Kandra Cox said.
THE AWARDS
This year’s Rain Gutter Regatta included 33 boats in the competition.
“We have 37 registered scouts. That’s more than we’ve had since before COVID,” Cubmaster Holly Lowe said.
Many Cub Scouts took home awards from the regatta. Scouts in each den received trophies for first, second and third place based on how their boats performed in the races. Certificates were also given out for boats deemed most seaworthy, least likely to capsize, best paint job, funniest, most artistic, most colorful, most nautical, most ready to sail the Seven Seas, most unusual sail, best workmanship and fastest looking.
“There were a lot of great boats,” Lowe said. “With so many new scouts and getting to see their artistic capabilities coming out, it’s always fun to see.”
