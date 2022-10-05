epi rain gutter regatta Harper Lowe.jpg

Lion-ranked scout Harper Lowe smiles for the camera as she shows off her boat at the Springtown Cub Scouts’ annual Rain Gutter Regatta. Harper finished first in her den.

 Madelyn Edwards

Fifth grader Braden Gentry made his return to the Rain Gutter Regatta in style.

In the Springtown Cub Scouts’ annual event, young kids – with the help of their parents – crafted handheld boats out of recycled materials. At the Cub Scouts meeting last week, the kids raced the boats down rain gutters filled with water, propelling the boats forward by blowing air through straws. 

epi rain gutter regatta Braden Gentry.JPG

Braden Gentry, a fifth grader whose rank is Arrow of Light, propels his boat down the rain gutter racetrack during the Springtown Cub Scouts’ annual Rain Gutter Regatta.
epi rain gutter regatta Abi Carter.JPG

Abi Carter: Third grader and Bear-ranked Cub Scout Abi Carter shows off her boat at the Rain Gutter Regatta on Sept. 27.
epi rain gutter regatta Maddison Cox.JPG

Maddison Cox – a Lion-ranked scout – uses a straw to move her boat from one side of the rain gutter to the other during the Springtown Cub Scouts’ annual Rain Gutter Regatta.
epi rain gutter regatta kids and boats.JPG

Springtown Cub Scouts hold up their boats at the annual Rain Gutter Regatta on Sept. 27 at the First United Methodist Church of Springtown.

