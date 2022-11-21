Texas Water Utilities is offering tips to help people protect their homes from freezing weather.
Water expands when it freezes, which puts pressure on pipes and can cause them to break. Texas Water Utilities recommends the following tips to prepare in case of a freeze.
• Open cabinets and keep the thermostat at a consistent temperature during the day and night.
• Leave the heat on when going away for vacation during cold weather.
• Insulate pipes and faucets in unheated areas and seal off openings in doors and air vents.
• Drain the swimming pool, shut down the sprinkler system, turn off outside faucets and remove connected hoses.
• If a pipe freezes but hasn’t burst, try to thaw it out with an electric heating pad, hairdryer or towel soaked with hot water. Apply heat by slowly moving the heat source toward the coldest spot on the pipes. Never concentrate heat in one area because cracking ice can shatter a line.
For more tips and information, visit SouthWest Water Company’s website at swwc.com/h2ome/learning-center/preparing-for-cold-weather/
