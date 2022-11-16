Veal Station Cemetery board secretary helps take care of family cemetery

Dena Wright Hall leans on the headstone in Veal Station Cemetery marking where her parents are buried. Wright Hall and her family have a long history in the Azle and Springtown area, and she has multiple family members buried in the cemetery.

 Madelyn Edwards

Dena Wright Hall’s father died on her 40th birthday.

As she processed the loss, Wright Hall tried to find meaning for why she had to lose him on her birthday. She remembered something her father used to say about turning 40 years old.

