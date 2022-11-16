Veal Station Cemetery board secretary helps take care of family cemetery

Dena Wright Hall’s father died on her 40th birthday.
As she processed the loss, Wright Hall tried to find meaning for why she had to lose him on her birthday. She remembered something her father used to say about turning 40 years old.
“He said you were never truly grown or matured until you were 40,” Wright Hall said. “He passed away on my 40th birthday after having had a stroke.”
With her father’s logic in mind, Wright Hall said she thought he died when she was 40 years old for a reason, as if he had waited until she was ready.
On the other hand, she said, “You’re never ready to lose a parent.”
Wright Hall’s connection to her father, Waymon Wright, led her to join the Veal Station Cemetery Association board in 1998, about eight years before her father died. Currently, she’s the board secretary.
“He wanted me to be involved,” she said.
Veal Station Cemetery has been around since the 1860s. It’s a family cemetery and those who can be buried there have to be related to others buried in the cemetery.
Wright Hall and her family have a long history in the Azle and Springtown area, and she has multiple family members buried in the cemetery.
Her father – who was also a Parker County commissioner for 20 years – got involved in the cemetery association when Wright Hall’s grandparents died and was on the board starting in the 1960s.
“He was always one to want to help and take care of things,” Wright Hall said. “Knowing it was part of his heritage, he wanted to continue taking care of the family cemetery.”
Her father took a stand against vandalism at the cemetery and served as its protector. On Halloween night, he would guard the cemetery and turn people away, Wright Hall said, particularly those who came to see the so-called glowing headstone at the cemetery. She insists there is not a glowing headstone at Veal Station Cemetery, only a reflection of light.
The cemetery association board addresses situations of vandalism and theft as well as making sure the cemetery is mowed and trash is picked up, Wright Hall said. She recalled an incident from 20 years ago when vandals pushed over the taller monuments.
“Some of the old tombstones cannot be repaired,” she said. “That's what's disheartening is when they're so old, and we can't fix them.”
A few years ago, she said copper was stolen from a veteran’s tombstone. Wright Hall remembered having to respond to the family’s call when they realized the theft.
“Well, it makes you angry. But you want to do what you can to help,” she said. “I'm one of those people that wants to fix things and make everybody happy. And so, you just work with the family and the sheriff's department and in this case, the (Veterans Affairs department).”
Wright Hall added, “I will never understand how people can be so disrespectful.”
Because her family is buried in the cemetery, she said she feels compelled to protect and maintain the cemetery. Her role with the cemetery can also be therapeutic.
“I think it helps me heal because now he's deceased and so is my mom,” Wright Hall said. “You never get over the loss, but knowing I'm carrying on what they've left behind makes me feel good.”
Wright described her father as a man of integrity, who loved his community and wanted to help however he could.
“He was well thought of in the community, a good man, mentor and friend to all,” Wright Hall said. “Proud to be his daughter.”
