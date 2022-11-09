Sports fans know Tim Tebow as the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback who played in the National Football League and in the New York Mets minor league baseball system.
But Tebow is known for more than just his achievements on the gridiron and baseball field, as his foundation seeks to help people through a number of causes.
One of those is Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, which is a prom held in February for young adults, ages 14 and up, with special needs. The Edge Church sponsors the prom for the first time this year, and it will be held from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 10, 2023, at Servolution Dream Center, 11698 FM 730 S. in Azle. The event is free. Night to Shine will celebrate its ninth anniversary this year.
Organizers need help putting on the event, as they seek 75 people to be buddies for the special needs people attending the prom.
“They will have someone who accompanies them throughout the night to just make sure they have what they need, if they need help getting food or even just someone to dance with – any of those things,” said Karen Kimbrough, owner and therapist at the Survivors Studio who is helping coordinate the event for the church, about the buddies.
Plus, another 50 people are needed to volunteer for the event in other capacities, such as with coat check and registration and that food is being placed and ready to be served. About 20 people are needed to help with set-up and takedown at the Dream Center. Some of the volunteers doing other duties during the event will help with prep and takedown.
Kimbrough and Elisa Henkel, director of special needs ministry 1313 at The Edge Church of Azle, spoke about the event last week, explaining Night to Shine is for anyone in the area. The ministry’s name comes from I Corinthians 13:13, about the everlasting virtues of faith, hope, and love, with the greatest being love.
“Probably about five years ago is when I started researching Tim Tebow and I found out about his Night to Shine,” Henkel said. “I’ve always wanted to volunteer at one but never got the opportunity and so this is actually a dream of mine, for our church to actually host it.”
She found out about the event on YouTube. She said the prom was a way for special needs people to have a good time.
Henkel said in her work with special needs people, she sees how they can “light up the room” and how they make others feel blessed and loved.
“And I’m hoping that the volunteers will also get that same feeling out of it,” she said about the prom. “Just being able to help not just the community but a community that has a disability or special need. That’s what I’m really hoping for.”
Henkel said her hometown, Wichita Falls, has been holding these events for about five years, and she has friends who have volunteered with the prom, and she has heard how much attendees enjoy the prom and the joy they get out of it.
The prom features a DJ, and music will be pop-oriented. Henkel and Kimbrough emphasized that music will be “clean.” Karaoke also will be featured.
Volunteers have been sought through social media. People may access edge4all. com/nts-signup for information about volunteering, registration, donations and sponsorships. They may also access nighttoshineazle on Facebook for more information. All volunteers must undergo a background check and have some mandatory training. The training will be at The Edge Church.
A respite place will be provided at the prom for parents and caretakers of attendees with disabilities. Parents and caretakers will have a meal and get a chance to talk with others and relax while the children are at the prom.
Latest Stories
- Jeff Prince
- Updated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.