Walnut Creek Special Utility District general manager Steve Harris claims that Frontier Communications has caused multiple problems while working on fiber optic cable installation, but after a meeting with the company, he thinks dealings with Frontier will be smoother from now on.
At the Nov. 21 SUD board of directors meeting, Harris reported that he met with Frontier Communications representatives, contractors and subcontractors last month.
Frontier Communications has been installing fiber optic cable throughout the area for at least four months. Harris said their work has caused conflict with the district because, in part, workers are hitting the district’s water lines.
Harris said Frontier has more than 40 crews working in the district’s area, a stark difference compared to his team of eight who have to fix pipes that are hit by Frontier and are tasked with locating lines for Frontier as well as their regular duties.
The district usually responds to three or more hits nearly every day, and on one day, there were as many as 10 hits, Harris said. The general manager said his team has also been overwhelmed by line locating work with as many as 140 locates when they arrive to work in the morning.
“They’ve made us have to pay out a lot of overtime because a lot of times, we find out at 4:30 that we got to leave and got to go work through the night,” Harris said at the November SUD board meeting.
Harris said the Frontier representatives agreed not to work on Friday afternoons and pick back up on Mondays, which the SUD general manager said is helpful. Frontier crews are also supposed to be doing the work to locate water lines.
Frontier apologized for any inconvenience in a statement to the Epigraph from the corporate public relations team.
“We are building fiber to homes and businesses in Springtown so we can deliver high-speed, reliable connectivity to this community,” the statement read. “To do this, we lay the fiber underground and there’s always a chance that we may hit other buried lines. While this is common in our industry and other industries that do similar work, we always talk to the city and take the necessary steps to ensure that we don’t interfere with other utilities as we build. We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to have Springtown connected soon.”
Harris said during the SUD board meeting that he suspects that Frontier workers have been stealing water from fire hydrants to run their drilling machines instead of getting a meter from the SUD. He said the usual process is for contractors to get a fire hydrant meter from the SUD, which allows them to get water and be billed for it. Crucially, the meters have a backflow prevention device to protect the public water system.
Because of how many Frontier crews are actively working, the SUD doesn’t have enough meters to accommodate all of them.
“We've had several on the waiting list for them for months, and there's no real reason for us to go buy a whole bunch of them because this project will be over and then they're just laying here, and they cost $1,000 a piece,” Harris said.
Contractors are allowed to bring their own meters for projects, provided that the SUD inspects their meters beforehand.
“But a lot of them don't have one, so they're just stopping at a fire hydrant, screwing the hose on it and getting water,” Harris said. “And that's got to stop. It's dangerous to the public water system, and it's a federal crime to tamper with the public water system, besides the stealing of the water.”
Without a meter that has a backflow prevention device, the water supply could be contaminated from the hose used to get the water, Harris said.
Walnut Creek SUD isn’t the only water provider that has had issues with Frontier. Reno City Administrator Scott Passmore said Frontier crews are “hitting water lines right and left.” He said Frontier crews were having four hits per day, and the city administrator had to restrict them to only boring three times per week as well as recently making them take a week and a half break in Reno.
“They have worn us out,” Passmore said. “We’ll be sending them a bill for what they've hit on our end and plus for the parts.”
This bill may be close to $60,000 in parts and labor, Passmore said.
“That’s something that this little city, that type of maintenance, really can't handle,” he said. “That puts a good bind on us.”
To Harris’ concern about crews taking water illegally, Passmore said Frontier crews were caught stealing water, and citations were issued.
Harris said a foreman from the county and a pollution deputy from the constable’s office also attended the meeting with Frontier and confronted them about dumping drilling fluids in creeks and culverts.
“They had over 70 pictures that had been sent to them by citizens of dumping stuff where they shouldn't be, besides some that they had taken themselves,” Harris said at the November SUD board meeting.
The Frontier corporate public relations team said any claims of wrongdoing would be looked into.
“If our crews have done something wrong, we have proven that we will take the appropriate action,” the statement read.
For Walnut Creek SUD’s area, Frontier is supposed to be finished around May, Harris said.
In Reno, Passmore said the city was told that Frontier would be complete by the end of the year, but he doubts that will be the case after he slowed down their crews.
