The Walnut Creek Special Utility District board of directors heard an update on the district's emergency project for improved water pressure and volume at the board meeting on Nov. 21.
In July, the board approved two resolutions authorizing applications to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for approval to use certain bond funds. This included a resolution to use no more than $5 million – including surplus bond funds of about $2.5 million and remaining funds from the district’s general fund – for urgently needed water system improvements.
In a previous Epigraph article, Walnut Creek SUD general manager Steve Harris said the money would go to improve water pressure and volume in the SUD’s southeast area. The funds would pay for a 16-inch water line from Jay Bird Lane, down State Highway 199, to Newsom Mound Road and then south to Veal Station Road as well as moving an elevated storage to the area of high growth and where there are pressure problems, said Bill Lohrke, senior project manager from E.S.&C.M. Inc.
The district is also working on a 10-inch water line for the new Azle ISD school, Hilltop Elementary, at FM 730 and Stewart Street, which Harris said is expected to open by next school year. He said during the meeting that he’d like this project to be done by the end of May.
The school project will be bid out on the same day as the 16-inch water line project and is expected to be done by the same contractor, Lohrke said.
Lohrke said the SUD is ahead of schedule for the plans on both projects, and the call for bids is expected to be advertised before Christmas.
“December is not a real, real good time to take bids around Christmas,” he said. “The early part of December is OK. If you get close to Christmas, everyone used to say they went south.”
