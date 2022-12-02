The Walnut Creek Special Utility District board of directors heard an update on the district's emergency project for improved water pressure and volume at the board meeting on Nov. 21. 

In July, the board approved two resolutions authorizing applications to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for approval to use certain bond funds. This included a resolution to use no more than $5 million – including surplus bond funds of about $2.5 million and remaining funds from the district’s general fund – for urgently needed water system improvements.

