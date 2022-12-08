Wildlife on the Move presents wild animals to Springtown Cub Scouts

Cub Scout Chloe Salazar giggles as Eric Brittingham, the president and program presenter of the North Texas nonprofit Wildlife on the Move, lowers a savannah monitor lizard over her head. 

 Madelyn Edwards

Eric Brittingham held up a poster of an animal’s spiny tail and asked a group of attentive Springtown Cub Scouts in Pack 303 to guess “whose tail is it?”

Some kids guessed that the animal was a rat. Another Scout speculated that the animal was an armadillo. In the end, the kids who guessed “opossum” came out victorious when Brittingham revealed the fluffy marsupial cradled in his arm. The surprised Scouts sounded off with “oohs” and “aahs.”

Eric Brittingham, the president and program presenter of the North Texas nonprofit Wildlife on the Move, makes an “O” shape with his hand to tell Cub Scouts that he’s holding an opossum.
Springtown Cub Scouts in Pack 303 – and their parents – listen to a presentation about wild animals and ask questions during their Pack meeting on Nov. 29 at First United Methodist Church in Springtown. 
Eric Brittingham, the president and program presenter of the North Texas nonprofit Wildlife on the Move, lets Pack 303 Cub Scouts Bryce Young and Jerrik Hansen hold a legless lizard during their Pack meeting on Nov. 29.

