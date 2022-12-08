Wildlife on the Move presents wild animals to Springtown Cub Scouts

Eric Brittingham held up a poster of an animal’s spiny tail and asked a group of attentive Springtown Cub Scouts in Pack 303 to guess “whose tail is it?”
Some kids guessed that the animal was a rat. Another Scout speculated that the animal was an armadillo. In the end, the kids who guessed “opossum” came out victorious when Brittingham revealed the fluffy marsupial cradled in his arm. The surprised Scouts sounded off with “oohs” and “aahs.”
“It’s a Texas-sized rat,” Brittingham joked before correcting the record to tell the Scouts that opossums are not rodents but pouch-mammals like a kangaroo.
Brittingham, the president and program presenter of the North Texas nonprofit Wildlife on the Move, told the kids more facts about opossums, like that they are the size of jellybeans when they are born and adult opossums have 50 teeth.
After answering questions and letting a Scout touch the opossum, Brittingham moved on to repeat the cycle of letting kids guess which animal was next, revealing the animal and sharing facts about it. Besides the opossum, the animal cast included a corn snake, savannah monitor lizard, legless lizard and a jungle carpet python during the Pack 303 meeting on Nov. 29 at First United Methodist Church in Springtown.
This was the second year in a row that the Cub Scouts in Pack 303 attended a program to see and touch wild animals, though last year the Scouts were taught by a different wildlife exhibitor, The Creature Teacher.
Cubmaster Holly Lowe said she met Brittingham at the Paradise Main Street Festival and invited him to lead a presentation for the Scouts.
“He is used to doing the Cub Scout programs and things like that,” Lowe said. “We just geared it towards having fun to give the Scouts something back for all their hard work they've been doing this year so far.”
Throughout the show, Brittingham delivered an animated performance, cracking jokes the whole time while also giving the Cub Scouts interesting facts about the animals. He said his strategy for educating children is to “capture their attention, keep their attention and make a point.”
“You got to do some funny silly things to keep them with you, especially these days because everything's electronic, so their attention spans are pretty short, so you got to try to do different things,” Brittingham said. “A lot of the jokes are really more for the adults to keep them with me, too, because they'll tune you out. But a lot of it is just capture that attention, keep it and make a point at the end, and that's kind of what we do with every show we do.”
Brittingham said he’s been doing this type of work for about 34 years, including at Dallas Zoo and a nature center. Wildlife on the Move – which has been around for 17 years and caters to a multitude of events – was created to bring animals to schools that couldn’t afford to take kids on field trips to zoos.
Brittingham’s goal and mission is “to educate kids to get them to appreciate animals so they can take care of them when we're gone,” he said. For the Cub Scouts in Pack 303 specifically, he hopes that the presentation dispelled fear and myths about certain animals, especially big snakes.
“That's usually the animal most people fear,” Brittingham said. “That's why it's kind of our mission to get that out there and get people over it. Just because it's a snake doesn't mean you have to be afraid of it or treat it badly or hate it because it does have a place in the world.”
