Charles “Bud” Newton Wood Jr., of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on November 01, 2022, at 68 years old.
He was born on March 4, 1954, in Fort Worth to Charles and Margie Wood, and he grew up in nearby Springtown and Azle. He worked at General Dynamics/Lockheed as a tube bender for many years, and later drove buses at DFW Airport, before retiring.
Charles was a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a grandfather, an uncle, a friend, and a dog dad. He positively impacted the lives of so many, and we are forever grateful to have shared his life, and our lives, with him. He is remembered by his family and friends as someone who loved big and was loved big back.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol “Kay” Wood; his father and mother; his daughter, Brandi Wood; and his grandson, King Pennington.
Charles is survived by his children, Chris Pennington, Mark Pennington, Kathryn Breaker, John Awbrey, Matt Awbrey, and Sarah Cooper; brothers, Warren Wood and Wendall Wood; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
