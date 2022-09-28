Cheryle JoAnne Markgraf, 67, was called to be with our Lord on Sept. 25, 2022.
Funeral services will begin with visitation at 9 a.m. at Hilltop Family Church, 1227 Old Cottondale Rd., Springtown, followed by a graveside service at Azleland Memorial Park located at 850 N Cardinal Rd, Azle.
Preceded in death by daughter Jessica Markgraf Walsh, and parents Sterling Edward Blade and Thelma Juanita Blade.
Cheryle is survived by her husband Michael Markgraf, who started their journey of love 45 years ago, and her children. Shawn Markgraf (Denise), Brandy Chazarretta (Pete), and Candice Bohannon (Tim); seven grandchildren: Ashley, Austin, Riley, Jesse, Jacob, Caleb, and Audrey, as well as two great-grandchildren: Luna and Rose.
Cheryle had an amazing relationship with God and she attended Hilltop Family Church in Springtown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.