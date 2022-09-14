DeLee Rae (Murray) Landrum, 63, passed away Friday Sept. 9, 2022 in Bridgeport, Texas.
Memorial Service will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Mount Olivet Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Worth.
She was born Dec. 2, 1958 to James and Golda (Evans) Murray in Jacksonville, Florida.
DeLee was preceded in death by her husband of 10 years Clyde Thomas.
She is survived by her son, Josh Johnson and his wife Kallye; mother, Golda and her husband Paul Graff; sister, Sherry (Murray) Scheidt; brothers, Troy Murray and his wife Vicki, Frank Graff, Harold Graff and his wife Mary; sisters, Renee Murray and Tia Graff; grandchildren, Julius, Kenlee, Korbyn; nieces, Brandi Low and Whitney Reeves; four great-nieces and two great-nephews.
DeLee will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
