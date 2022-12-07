Dennis Wayne Sherrill, 77, of Springtown, Texas passed away on November 30, 2022.
Visitation is at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 5. Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 5. Both visitation and service will be held at First Baptist Church of Springtown
Dennis was born in Austin, Texas on October 15, 1945 to Joe and Dorothy Sherrill. He graduated from McCallum High School in Austin and immediately joined the United States Navy. Dennis proudly served on the USS Ticonderoga aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War until his term of service was complete in 1969.
After working several years as a master craftsman plumber and welder, Dennis started his own heating and air conditioning business serving customers in Springtown and surrounding areas for 10 years. He served many years as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and Royal Ambassador leader at First Baptist Church in Springtown.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathy Jo, and their three children: son Patrick Sherrill (Amy) of Lubbock, Texas; son David Sherrill (Melissa) of Canton, Ohio; and daughter Holly Thayer (Justin) of Olympia, Washington. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law Bobby Thornton (Kathy), niece Connie Bearden, nephew Adam Thornton (Danelle), and niece Sara Hudgins (Bradley). Dennis, aka “PawPaw”, especially loved his grandchildren: Caleb and Nathan Sherrill of Flagstaff, Arizona; and Rowan and Rose Stine of Olympia, Washington.
