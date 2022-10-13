Earlene Bobo Haynes passed from this life on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 3:18 am with her daughters by her side.
Memorial at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22 at Alexander's Midway Funeral Home.
She was born on July 8th, 1941 to Alf & Lillian Bobo. Earlene attended and graduated school in Springtown. In April of 1961 she became the wife & working partner to Ted Haynes of Paradise. They lived all their married years on the land Earlene was raised on. After 60 years of marriage, Ted passed and Earlene moved to Benbrook until the time of her death.
Earlene prided herself in being a helpmate to Ted in all the businesses they owned and operated, whether it was the restaurants, home construction, radio station KBOC of Bridgeport, or the gas production company. She was by his side doing her share of the work.
Earlene was a people person. She loved being around people and talking to people. She loved her family most of all. The love of music was in her soul from gospel, old country, blue grass, to anything with a good toe tapping beat.
She prided herself in baking a good pie. In her opinion, she was finally able to make her coconut cream pie taste just like her mother's. So that started her baking of pies in the restaurants and also for the public after they sold the restaurants.
Earlene was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ted Haynes; parents, Alf & Lillian Bobo; brother, Adron Bobo; and sisters Betty Thornton and Brucille Mauldin.
Earlene is survived by her daughters, Terry Worthey and husband, Randy of Waco, Sherry Haynes of Springtown, and Troylene Moore and husband, Billy of Benbrook; foster son, Jimmy Boyd of Haskell; grandchildren, Racheal, Whitney, Hayden, Amanda, Taylore, Ashley, Hailey, and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Autumn, Gauge, Mason, Hensley, Ella, Piper, Easton, Alden and Quinn. She is also survived by two special sisters-in-law, Mary Pewitt of Bridgeport and Brenda Cox of Skitook, Oklahoma, and many more nieces, nephews, cousins and special loved ones.
