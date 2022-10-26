Eula Faye (Bradshaw) Speck passed away October 23, 2022.
Funeral is at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Greenwood Funeral Home in Fort Worth.
She lived in Springtown for over 50 years, with family roots under the Bradshaw name. She lived her life working as a meat wrapper at Safeway until retirement and caring for her family, husband Troy E. Speck (d. 2003) and children Dickie Speck, Kenneth Speck (d. 2014), Gary Speck, Fayrene (Speck) Johns, and Leland Speck. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed baking cakes. She was married to Troy for over 55 years, until his passing in 2003.
Eula Faye was devoted to our Lord and a long-time member at Springtown First Baptist Church. She lived her 94 years to the fullest and will forever remain in our hearts.
She is survived by her loving friends and family, including her three sons, daughter, eight grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
