Gary Lee Andrews, 80, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Azle. He was born May 5, 1942 in Santa Monica, California to Rose Jones-Benedetto.
Gary was a well-respected numismatic antique coin dealer and show promoter. He enjoyed motor sports and spending time with his family.
Gary is survived by his wife of 60 years, Claudia Andrews; son, Scott Andrews; daughter Wendi Short and her husband Barry; sisters, Stevie Belle and Sheri Shull and her husband Gary; grandchildren, Bailee and Sarah; and numerous extended family and friends.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
