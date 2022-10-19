Garylan Joyce (Shilling) Forcht, 66, passed away October 13, 2022 at home.
She was born November 16, 1955 in Port Arthur to John and Norma Jean (White) Shilling. They both preceded her in death.
Garylan was a dental hygienist for 25 years. She loved horses, the rodeo, and bulldogging. Garylan loved animals and her little dog, Sassy.
She is survived by her husband, of 46 years, Paul Forcht; daughter, Shannon Eiserman and husband, Chase; sister, Tani Zimmerman and husband, Mark; grandchildren, Weston and Kenison; extended family and friends. Garylan will be loved and missed dearly.
