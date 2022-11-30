Ginger Yvonne Taylor Cox-Patton went to be with her Lord and Savior on the Lord’s Day, Sunday, November 27.
Ginger was born in Gainesville, Texas to Maggie Cain and Alvin Taylor on June 29, 1947. She moved to Fort Worth Texas at the age of 17 and married Frank Roland Cox. Together they had two children, Derek and Misty Cox. Several years after her divorce from Roland she married Dennis Wayne Patton and acquired two more kids, Rene’ and Dennis Jr. After their second grandchild was born, she and Dennis moved to Azle, Texas where they lived out their lives in the country.
Her favorite job was being a mom and grandmother, but she also worked for the Yellow Checker Cab Company, Santa Fe Credit Union, and EECU.
She is most known for her love of God and Antiques. She was a devout Christian and was a member of Lakeland Baptist Church as well as The Church at Azle.
Ginger was recently preceded in death by her son Derek.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law Sara and their two children, Anna and her husband Brett Brown, and Gunnar Cox; two daughters, Misty Cox-Simpson and her husband Bryan and four sons Slade, Jake, Jaxon, and Shane, and Rene Patton Correa and her husband Todd and two sons Michael and Matt; son Dennis Jr. and daughter Brittany.
She will be buried at Mount Olivet cemetery in Fort Worth with her family in a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to her nephew’s ministry at https://app.clovergive.com/app/giving/thriveadventures.
