Jacob Ryan Barlett, beloved son and brother, passed away on November 19, 2022, at age twenty-four. Jacob grew up in Aledo, Texas with his mother Meredith Smith, his father Christopher Logsdon, and his stepparents Dan Smith and Jennifer Logsdon.
A memorial service was held on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 4 p.m. at North Side Baptist Church in Weatherford, Texas.
Family was incredibly important to Jacob, and he poured his love out to his siblings Jackson Logsdon and Zachary Logsdon, as well as bonus siblings Korbin Smith, Robert Eaton, and Rebecca Kozar. Jacob’s loving spirit was also shared with his Aledo friends and his youth group at Springtown Church of Christ who enjoyed his infectious smile and his incomparable loyalty. Jacob’s ultimate joy was found when he was surrounded by the people he loved.
Jacob adored baseball, the sport he played throughout his life, and he was known to spend his birthday at Rangers games each year with family and friends. Travel was another love of Jacob's that was sparked by a Colorado trip with his youth group during high school. One of his favorite adventures was a roadtrip across the country that took him as far as South Dakota as well as returning him to his beloved Colorado, where he felt at one with nature.
Jacob was preceded in death by his “Pawquaw” James McBee, his “Nana” Lousara McBee, his “Grandaddy” Mike Logsdon and “Poppy” Noel Glenn Smith. He loved them all dearly.
Jacob is survived by his grandparents “Nonnie” Pamela Logsdon, “Mimi” Joyce Smith, “Mimi” Pat Bird and “Poppy” Eldon Bird, parents, Meredith and Daniel Smith, Christopher and Jennifer Logsdon, his siblings, Jackson Logsdon, Zachary Logsdon, Korbin Smith, Robert Eaton, and Rebecca Kozar, and a wealth of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins who will all miss Jacob profoundly.
If you prefer not to send flowers, please consider donating in honor of Jacob Barlett to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or similar organization. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
