James (Jim) Martin Rae of Azle, Texas passed away peacefully to be with our Lord
on December 1, 2022 at the age of 86. His battle with recent medical issues showed great courage, perseverance and faith until the end.
A funeral will be held at White's Funeral Home in Springtown.
Jim was a mechanic most of his life, a skill he taught to all three sons. In 1979 he set off on his own. He bought the old Mobil gas station in Springtown, Texas along Route 199, and started Rae’s Service. In 1984 he moved to the corner of Route 51 in Springtown and remained there until he retired. His vision still remains to this day and is now owned by his son Tim.
Jim loved to travel across the country with his wife in their RV, doing woodworking projects in his shop, square dancing, and was one competitive game player.
Most of all he was a man who truly understood the redemptive power of the cross and his life was changed by his personal relationship with Jesus. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. For many years it was a joy to hold the annual Easter celebration at their home and to see his grandchildren hunt for eggs. He strived to make a difference and served for seven years at the Community Caring Center in Azle and faithfully at the First Baptist Church of Azle where he and his wife Diane were members. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones and friends who celebrate the fact that he is with His Lord and Savior and no longer bound by the constraints of an earthly body.
Jim is survived by his wife, Diane Bird Rae of 34 years, as well as six children, Michael (Tami) Rae, DeeDee (John) Anthony, Tim (Kathleen) Rae, James Rae Jr., Doreen Rae, Stanna (Paul) Lowelll and lovingly embraced three more upon his marriage to Diane, Tammy (Andy) Fulfer, Kim (Michael) Woolsey, and Bobbi Jo Evans. He was Papa to 21 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren!
