Jerry Deene McBeath-Watson, 70, passed away unexpectedly, while on the road, November 8, 2022 in Montague County.
A private memorial will be planned. Please contact the family for more information.
Jerry was born April 2, 1952 in Weatherford to William McBeath and “Babe” Nellie May (Brawley) Watson. He never met a stranger. He was an over the road truck driver for 15 years and prior to that he was a building maintenance supervisor for a high-rise condominium complex. Jerry enjoyed traveling and spending time near the ocean in Port Aransas and Florida. He was a computer buff and loved spending time with family. He was a loving brother and uncle and friend to all who knew him.
His parents preceded him in death along with his son, Lewis Watson
Jerry is survived by his sisters, Cynthia Watson and her husband Arly, Carla Rippin, and Sarah Bishop and husband Shane; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
