Jesse M. Freeman, 82, passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his home in Fort Worth, Texas.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Biggers Funeral Home, 6100 Azle Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76135.
He was married to his wife, Patsy Freeman, for 56 years. Born September 18, 1940, in Poyner, Texas, Jesse faced and conquered adversity to shape him into the steadfast and hardworking individual he was.
Jesse enlisted and served in the U.S. Army as an ambulance driver stationed in Germany. After completing his time in the service, he returned home in 1966 and married his wife, Patsy with whom he had two children, Kelly and Corey. Jesse spent the next 56 years as a transmission mechanic and then truck driver for Little John’s Wrecking Yard, a family-owned business started by his in-laws. He was especially close to his mother-in-law, Reta, who he said felt like a mother to him and who he always took care of. He loved his job and worked all the way up until the day before his passing.
A quiet man in nature, Jesse enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, and going to the casino. He loved watching all sports including baseball, basketball, and golf. However, first and foremost, he was the #1 fan of NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon.
Along with his wife Patsy, he is survived by his daughter, Kelly Stover and her husband, Jimmy; son, Corey Freeman and his wife, Valerie; granddaughters, Deven Johnson, Layne Stover, Isabella Freeman, and Jillian Freeman; as well as great-grandchildren, Madison Johnson, Benjamin Johnson, and Peyton Hight.
