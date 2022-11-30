Larry Lee Dowdy, 68, of Azle, Texas, passed away on November 22, 2022 after a lengthy and courageous battle with illness.
Service was held at Alexander’s Midway Chapel, November 29 at 1 p.m. with burial following at Azleland Memorial Park.
Larry was born December 1, 1953, to James and Elizabeth Dowdy. A native of Azle, he grew up in his grandparent’s grocery store, Clyde E. Rochelle Grocery, and the real estate office on Jacksboro Highway. When he wasn’t playing sports, he would spend as such time outdoors with his brother and fellow friends roaming and fishing Ash Creek, Redbird Creek and also Eagle Mountain Lake.
Larry definitely loved running in his school days. It is often brought up by his peers, that he led the Azle track teams to many successful meets as anchor on the 4x100 relay team. He went on to graduate from Azle High School in 1971, a year earlier than scheduled.
Larry really enjoyed music. He started a band while in school, replicating many popular bands from that time period, including the Beatles. He had a natural skill-set on a set of drums. It didn’t matter where he was, if they had drums, a few minutes later, Larry would find his way on stage. He was also a talented guitarist and keyboardist.
Professionally, Larry, was known for his long career in the concrete, aggregate & transportation industry. For a number of years, he worked in various roles for his step-dad, Dee Womack, Jr., who owned and operated Northwest Concrete in Azle, which led to a solid foundation of experience and knowledge. After Northwest Concrete sold to Beall Industries, Larry went on to serve in many capacities until leaving the organization in 1996.
Larry loved the outdoors, but the mountains were always calling his name. He was blessed to call the foothills of the Ozark Mountains home for a few years. While enjoying the mountain life, he owned and operated an auction service and maintenance service company in Mountain View, Arkansas. Larry returned to Texas in 2005, to be closer to his family, so he could spend more time with his children, Rebecca and Tim, and several grandchildren.
It was also during this time, he began a life with his love, Teresa, for 17 years. The two were great friends in their younger years and had always remained close, so it was a easy for them to love one another.
Our beloved Larry enjoyed numerous hobbies, which included: fishing, hunting, camping, ham radio, rc planes, wood working, performing music, road tripping and so much more.
Larry was a very humble man with a huge heart for others. To know him, was to also love him. Larry never met a stranger. He loved to meet and get to know the people he met across his travels. He loved to entertain people, either through story telling, jokes, or just doing funny things at his own expense. He sure loved his precious family, especially his best friend and mother, Elizabeth, and most importantly, his personal savior, Jesus Christ.
Larry is preceded in death by his father, James Dowdy, Jr.; grandmother, Martha Dowdy; grandmother, Marguerite Rochelle; grandfather, Clyde Rochelle; and stepfather, Dee Womack, Jr.
He is survived by spouse, Teresa Mayo; daughter, Rebecca Dowdy (Marvin); son, Tim Dowdy (Jaymi);their mother, Helen Dowdy; stepsons, Adam Mayo (Jasmine), Daniel Mayo (Charlotte), Dylan Mayo; Mother, Elizabeth Womack; sister, Jan Womack (Scott); brother, Butch Womack (Lesa); grandchildren, Brynlee, Brayden, Ryder, Kamryn, Kadyn and Koltyn; step-grandchildren Sabrina, Corbin, Brock, Bentley, and Armanii; and many loving nieces, nephews, countless friends and fun-loving fur-baby, Raisin.
