Lawrence Dean White, 77, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 in Springtown.
No service is planned at this time.
Lawrence was born March 8, 1945, in Fort Worth, Texas to Lawrence and Rosie White.
He served in the U.S. Navy for 26 years, and Coast Guard Auxiliary for 15 years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don White and Cal White; and daughter, Teresa Anne.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Hughes White; sister, Lynda; niece, Shawnda Hughes; nephew, Chris Hughes and wife Jana, Brandon Hughes and wife Carlie.
