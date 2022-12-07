Lonnie Ray Richardson, 65, of Weatherford died on November 30, 2022.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 9 at Azleland Chapel and Cemetery.
Lonnie was born in Independence, Louisiana to Floyd and Opal Richardson. He moved to Weatherford in 1995.
He worked as an auto salesman and loved to go fishing and to work on cars and lawnmowers.
Lonnie is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Letha Richardson; and brothers, David and Eddie Richardson.
He is survived by his brothers, Robert and Floyd Richardson; sister, Suzie Richardson; children, Vicki Richardson of Fort Worth, Carla Richardson of Weatherford, Lonnie Richardson Jr. of Bridgeport, and Linda Garibay of Weatherford; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
