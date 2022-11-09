Melvin Gene Bonner, age 64, of Briar, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
His celebration of life is pending at this time.
Melvin was born in Dallas, Texas on October 1, 1958. He was a 1976 graduate of Seagoville High School in Seagoville, Texas, where he enjoyed playing football and watching out for his little sister.
After high school, Melvin had a fulfilling career being a brake press operator and a master welder. He was a gifted mechanic who could fix any and everything and loved being outdoors camping and riding his motorcycle. While camping he enjoyed looking for “Sasquatch” and then telling his great-nieces all about the discoveries.
Melvin did not know a stranger. He would do any and everything for anyone who asked. He was a kind and gentle soul who will be missed dearly.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Maxine Bonner; son, Randy Bonner; and brother-in-law, Kennith Johnston.
He is survived by the love of his life, Janet Hilton; father, Billy Bonner; sisters, Chris Johnston and Shelley Bonner; two grandchildren, Savanna Bonner and Austin Bonner; nieces, Shannon Valdez, Kendra Blackburn, and Kayla Johnston. He also had four great-nieces, one great-nephew, many cousins, and an abundance of friends across the state.
