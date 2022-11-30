Natalie Cotton, 31, passed away November 27, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on December 1 at Azleland Cemetery, 850 N. Cardinal Rd., Reno.
A memorial service is planned for December 10.
Natalie was born on May 5, 1991 to Buddy and Lora Cotton. She lived her entire life in Azle.
She did not let cerebral palsy slow her down. She was an adventurer who loved being outdoors and found joy in swimming and four-wheeling, and summer camp every year.
Natalie had an impact on so many lives and she will always be remembered for her adventurous spirit. She wasn’t scared of anything.
She is survived by her parents, Buddy and Lora; brother, Bryan and sister-in-law, Gillian Davidson; grandma, Hope Doss; aunt, Sondra Doss; uncle John Doss and wife Mari; uncle, Toby Doss and wife Rose; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends too numerous to name.
