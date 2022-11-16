Nowanah (Leatherwood) Corley, 74, passed away, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Springtown.
Visitation was Tuesday, November 15 from 6-8 p.m. at Alexander's Midway Funeral Home.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16 at Springtown Baptist Temple.
Nowanah was born November 29, 1947 to Zack and Levia (Howard) Leatherwood in Springtown. She worked for Tri County Electric for 29 years and was a longtime member of Springtown Baptist Temple. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She had a witty loving personality.
She was preceded in death by her parents, along with her husband of 47 years, Lonnie Corley, and sisters, Freda Lowe and Zackuline Tomlin.
Nowanah is survived by her son, Richard Corley; daughter, Charlotte Sisk and husband, Junior and Carla Sisk; brother, Maynard Leatherwood and his wife Beverly; sister, Carolyn Hulsey and husband Larry; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Nowanah was a loving wife, mother, grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Cody Casey
1986-2022
Cody Edward Casey, 36, loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend to many, left us suddenly and unexpectantly on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Our world is upside down and sideways and now there is a huge hole in all of our hearts.
Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Springtown Church of Christ, 316 Church St., Springtown.
Interment will be at Boonsville Cemetery in Boonsville in Wise County.
Visitation is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford.
Casual attire including camo is welcome.
Cody was born in Fort Worth on March 21, 1986 to Robert and Julie Casey. He was the oldest of two sons and big brother to Justin. Cody attended Azle High School and was a bull rider for the rodeo team. His life was forever changed when he met his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Katy Johnson. They were married June 29, 2003 and spent their lives together raising three wonderful sons, working hard, playing hard, and living life to the fullest. Theirs was a love story for the ages.
Cody was a GREAT deer hunter, hog hunter, and fisherman. His trophies line the walls of their home and he was forever in search of an even bigger buck. Cody and Katy shared their love of all things outdoors with their sons who all have trophies of their own. If you wanted to actually shoot a deer, he would help you find one. If you like to catch fish, go with Cody because he could find and catch fish when no one else could. Cody learned his outdoor skills from his dad, and passed the legacy forward to all who were interested. Many cookouts and parties resulted from all of that hunting and fishing.
Cody spent many years as a lineman working alongside his father, brother, and oldest son, restoring light in our darkness. He spent several weeks away from his family, along with the Casey linemen and Bobcat linemen family, during Hurricane Ian in Florida helping restore power in several of the cities that were devastated in the storm. His kindness, along with that of all the crews, during their time of need was warmly welcomed and deeply appreciated by all, including some extended family that was affected by the storm.
Cody loved fiercely and unconditionally. He would protect and defend all those that he loved without regard for his own safety.
Cody loved and lived more fully than most of us can even imagine. He loved his family most of all and he had so many best friends that they can’t all be counted. The love was returned by all of us – a full circle.
Cody was the person you called to help you that you knew would quickly and faithfully show up, every time, no matter what.
Our hearts are shattered, but we will meet again one day.
The family would like to thank everyone for surrounding us all with love and care during this most difficult time.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Maxine “Nanny” Casey; grandfather, Robert “Papa Bob” Casey, Sr.; uncle, Danny Kane; and best friend, Coby “Slappy” Whitaker.
Survivors include his wife of almost 20 years, Katy Casey; sons, Cody Lane Casey, Landyn Nolan Casey, and Corbyn Luke Casey; parents, Robert and Julie Casey; brother, Justin Casey and Bre; sister, Crystal McGhee; grandparents, Tom and Rosemary Puckett; parents-in-law, Jack and Cathy Johnson; niece, Braylee Casey; nephew, Tate Casey; brothers-in-law, Jacob Johnson and wife, Glorianna, Matt “Beau” Johnson, and Jeremy Johnson; aunts and uncles, Randy and Robin Casey, Bill and Erin Kane, Ricky “Uncle Monkey” Jennings, Sherry Prater, and Karen and Scott Kircher; and many cousins, extended family and many friends.
We are now ready to focus on how Cody lived – not how he left. He would want us to live and love well, as he did.
