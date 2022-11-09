A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 11 at Alexander’s Midway Chapel in Springtown.
Robert was born in Houston, Texas on December 29, 1952 to Earnie & Jimmie “Sue’ Lockhart.
They moved to Springtown in December 1955. He completed school in Springtown, excelling in football, track and field, advancing to the state track meet in 1970. After graduating in 1971, he started his family there.
Robert chose a career in HVAC, which he had for 30-plus years. Robert has always pursued his love for motorcycles with his biker family, traveling across the United States. After each adventure, Rob packed up and headed back to the compound to look after his clan. Everyone had a unique name from our Rob, even through the end with the nurses. In usual Rob fashion, he cared for all the things, above all else, God, his birds, family, and home.
He is survived by his sons, Robert Heath Lockhart and wife Michelle, and Travis Lee Lockhart; daughter, Tara Lockhart; sisters, Rhonda White and husband Steve; Rene Carter and husband Jimmy; and Sharon Miles; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Rob, we will keep eyes on the sky for you. From the words of Rob “Sandman," “Please stand by”.
