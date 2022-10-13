It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the passing of Roger Dean Taylor, resident of Springtown, Texas. He passed away while in an unexpected hospital at stay on October 2, 2022.
Memorial service was held Monday, October 10, 2022
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a blood donation at your local Carter Bloodcare or becoming an organ donor when renewing your license or online at
Roger was born in Mount Pleasant, Texas on August 11, 1961 to parents Jerry Taylor and Jackie Duesterhoft. He was employed at Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth, Texas for over 20 years. He was also a member of the IAM District Lodge 776 Union. He has previously worked at Vought, LTV, E-Systems, and Bell Helicopter over the span of 36 years.
As a devoted and loving husband, father and papa his passion was his family and friends. He was an avid deer hunter, fisherman and loved being outdoors camping.
He is survived by his wife, Dana Taylor, as they celebrated 44 years together raising a family. Two daughters, Lindsey Taylor and son in law Mike Gonce of Azle, and Casey Taylor and son in law Marcus Miller of Azle. Two granddaughters Rylei Taylor and Brynlei Taylor of Azle; one bonus grandson, Eli Miller.
Also survived by parents Jerry Taylor of Mt. Pleasant and Jackie Duesterhoft of Euless; two brothers, Ray Taylor and wife, Vivian of Quinlan, and Darrell Taylor of Emory; Three sisters, Lisa Taylor of Euless, Tina Kay and husband Ricky of Mt. Pleasant, Vicki Bankhead and husband Randy of Gladewater; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by grandparents Audrey and Glenna Taylor, Lloyd (King) and Edna Haren; stepmother Mary Taylor and stepmother Beverly Taylor.
We would like to recognize all the Springtown Emergency Teams for their devotion and compassion shown to my husband: Springtown Police Department, Springtown EMT’s, Springtown Fire Fighters, and all first aid responders. Bless You All!
