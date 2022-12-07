Rufus Andrew ‘Andy’ Deskins, 68, passed away, suddenly, Sunday, December 4, 2022. A celebration of Life for Andy, will be at a future date. Alexander’s Midway Funeral is handling arrangements.
Andy was born November 23, 1954 in Greenville. He loved playing bluegrass music, fishing, flying his airplane, restoring old cars, collecting guns and most of all he loved hearing and telling a good joke.
Andy is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Rufus and Beulah Jean Deskins; brother, Jay Kenneth Deskins and son, Kenneth Carl Deskins.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Robin of 29 years; son, Zachary Burleson and wife Laurie; mothers-in-law Lois Slate and Becky Slate; sisters-in-law, Willene Deskins, Kelli Slate and Karen Slate; nephew, Jay K. Deskins and wife Dawn; niece, Jennifer Deskins Villasana; great nieces and nephews Larry, Stormie, Chance and wife Katelynn, Cameron and wife Kayleigh, Jacob and wife Dallas and Caitlyn; and great great nieces and nephews Tristan, Bailey, Kynlee, Ellie, Ryder, Rayleigh, Raiden and Charli.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.