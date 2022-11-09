Thomas Edward Graetz Sr., 67, passed away, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at a Fort Worth hospital.
Burial will be held at a later date in the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.
He was born January 7, 1955 in New York to Adolph and Gladys (Brower) Graetz.
Thomas served proudly in the US Army for eleven years. He worked in the oil field industry for Schwob Energy. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and was an avid NASCAR fan. Thomas enjoyed working with his hands and traveling. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Thomas Graetz, Jr.; and brother, Steven Graetz.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Centerilla Graetz; stepsons, Robert Hein, Kevin Hein and Curtis Hein; stepdaughter, Sandra Talbert and husband, Kevin; sisters, Peggy Whitehouse and Elaine Graetz; and grandchildren, Mary and Kaleb.
