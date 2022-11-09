Tracey Lynn Howell, age 54, passed away Wednesday, November 2. Tracey was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Funeral service is at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022, at White’s Funeral Home Chapel in Springtown.
Visitation was 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at White’s Funeral Home Chapel in Springtown.
Interment is Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Springtown Cemetery.
Tracey was born in Weatherford Texas April 4, 1968, to Sandra Howell and Richard Pointer. He was raised in Springtown and graduated Springtown High School in 1986. He worked for his Uncle Ronny in the family’s farming business until he began his 28-year-long career with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad in 1994.
He was known for his love of old tractors and trucks, Sci-fi, '80s Rock music, and above all his family. He was the oldest of six children and lived every bit of your typical older brother to his other siblings. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and taking them places whether he was going out to eat with them, being at a family function, or taking them for rides on his tractor. Tracey also very much enjoyed watching and taking his grandsons, Colt and Wyatt, on the weekends to their sporting events.
Tracey is preceded in death by his father Richard Pointer and mother Sandra Howell.
Tracey is survived by his wife Kelley Howell of Springtown; daughter Kacey Stiede and husband Ryan of Springtown; son Michael Pike and wife Katherine of Clover Missouri; daughter Crystal Howell and spouse Steve Eichthaler of Decatur; son Tracey Howell Jr. and spouse Dailee Miller of Alliance Nebraska; son Zackary Logue and significant other Bailey Bullock of Springtown; grandchildren Maylen, Madison, Madalynn, Aaron, Colt, Wyatt, Ella, and Millie; four sisters; two brothers, several aunts and uncles, cousins, friends and extended family.
